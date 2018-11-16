Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Normal workload in return
Van Riemsdyk recorded 16:59 of ice time with two empty shots on goal in Thursday's 3-0 home loss to the Devils.
Considering the veteran exceeded his career average for time on ice (16:38) and didn't experience a setback following a 16-game injury hiatus, this can be viewed as a successful return for van Riemsdyk. As the score indicates, the Flyers were unable to solve Devils netminder Keith Kinkaid -- they were blanked on 29 shots -- but the good news is that JVR is back in tow to help Philadelphia's second line.
