Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Notches fourth career hat trick
Van Riemsdyk scored three goals, one on the power play, in Monday's 7-4 win over the Wild.
The 29-year-old continues to surge, recording his third straight multi-point performance and fourth career hat trick. JVR now has 11 goals and 21 points through 30 games, missing over a month early in the season with a lower-body injury, but if the veteran winger can stay healthy he seems headed for a big second half.
