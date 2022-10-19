Van Riemsdyk scored a goal Tuesday, lifting the Flyers to a 3-2 victory over the Lightning.

Van Riemsdyk, who had three assists during the Flyers' opening two matches, connected on his first goal of the season Tuesday. The 33-year-old left winger tied the game at 2-2 at 1:06 of the third period on the power play. It was his only shot on goal in 20:18 of ice time. Van Riemsdyk, who scored 24 goals last season, is 11 goals shy of 300 for his career.