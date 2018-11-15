Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Officially taken off IR
Van Riemsdyk has officially been activated from injured reserve, according to the NHL's official media site. He will take to the ice for Thursday's home game against the Devils.
Look for JVR to slide in on the third line opposite Wayne Simmonds and being centered by Jordan Weal during 5-on-5 play. The venerable forward will also reprise his power-play role on the top unit. However, Philadelphia has struggled mightily on the man advantage, converting such opportunities at a 13.6-percent clip -- 29th in the NHL.
