Van Riemsdyk scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sabres.

Van Riemsdyk struck just 1:56 into the game, but the Sabres replied with three straight goals. The Flyers recovered from that, but van Riemsdyk wasn't part of their rally. The 31-year-old winger has 11 goals, 27 points, 53 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 23 appearances.