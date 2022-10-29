Van Riemsdyk will miss the next six weeks after he had surgery on a broken finger, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Van Riemsdyk was off to a nice start to the season with two goals and three assists in six games. He should return to the Flyers lineup in mid-December, barring any setback.
