Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Participates in morning skate
Van Riemsdyk (undisclosed) is expected to play Monday versus the Wild, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Van Riemsdyk was banged up in Saturday's loss to the Devils but plans to give it a go Monday against Minnesota. The 29-year-old has been hot of late with four points over his last two games. Historically, van Riemsdyk has struggled against the Wild, managing just a goal and an assist over eleven career contests. He's yet to face Minnesota in 2018-19.
