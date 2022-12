Van Riemsdyk tallied a goal and four assists in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Van Riemsdyk assisted on Morgan Frost's goal in the second period before adding one of his own later in the frame. He'd pick up another two assists on goals from Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny. With his performance Sunday, van Riemsdyk got on the scoresheet for the first time since returning from a 20-game absence. The 33-year-old winger now has three goals and six assists in nine games.