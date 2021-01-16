Van Riemsdyk notched two assists in Friday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

The Flyers' offense has been roaring to begin the season, and even with a placement on the third line alongside Nolan Patrick and Jakub Voracek, JVR has still come through with a goal and three points in two games. The 31-year-old just fell short of the 20-goal plateau last season due to the truncated schedule, but given Philly's forward depth, van Riemsdyk might be able to get back to that level in 2020-21 even without a full 82-game slate.