Van Riemsdyk was placed on IR after it was reported he'd undergo surgery on a broken finger.
While no official timeline has been announced it appears that van Riemsdyk will be out for a while. The veteran winger logged two goals and three assists through six games this season. Owen Tippett was activated from the IR in a corresponding move.
