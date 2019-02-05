Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Playing well as of late
Van Riemsdyk has seven goals and 10 points in the last 10 games.
The 29-year-old has cooled off since returning from the All-Star break -- he's scored a goal and two points in the last five games -- but he's still averaging a point per game since Jan. 10. It's been the best stretch of the season for van Riemsdyk, who has 13 goals and 24 points in 37 contests. He won't reach the 30-goal or 50-point plateau like last season, but van Riemsdyk has a chance to end 2018-19 on a high note.
