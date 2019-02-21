Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Playing well in 2019
Van Riemsdyk has nine goals and 15 points, including three on the power play, in the last 17 games.
A lot of that production came in January, but van Riemsdyk has six points during nine games this month too. Three of those six points came with the man advantage, whereas in January, only two of his 10 points were on the power play. Missing a big chunk of the first half is hurting his overall numbers, but van Riemsdyk still has 15 goals and 29 points in 44 games this season.
