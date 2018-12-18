Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Plummeting in plus/minus

van Riemsdyk has two goals and three points in seven games this month. Those aren't great number, but where he's hurt owners the worst is with his minus-8 rating in the last seven games.

The 29-year-old has recorded a positive rating just four times this season with the last one coming on Nov. 23. van Riemsdyk has struggled to find a rhythm in his first season back with the Flyers. That's probably at least partially due to his early season injury, but he's been back a month at this point and is still struggling. He has three goals and seven points with a minus-7 rating in 15 games.