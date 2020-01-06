Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Pointless in last five

Van Riemsdyk has no points and a minus-4 rating with 11 shots on net in the last five games.

The 30-year-old continues to be inconsistent. In the 13 games prior to this little slump, he had eight goals and 14 points with a plus-7 rating in 13 games. That includes three straight two-point affairs before beginning his five-game pointless streak. Van Riemsdyk will probably get hot again, but owners would probably like him to be a more steady contributor. He has 12 goals and 23 points in 42 games this season.