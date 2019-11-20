Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Pointless streak hits five
Van Riemsdyk didn't record a point and had one shot on goal in a 5-2 loss to the Panthers on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old failed to score a point for the fifth straight game, but maybe even worse, he received under 13 minutes of ice time for the second time in five games. It's too early to tell if his scoring is down because of the lack of playing time or vice versa, but this is something worth monitoring. Van Riemsdyk has four goals and nine points with 64 shots on net in 21 games this season.
