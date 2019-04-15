Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Posts 27 goals in 2018-19

Van Riemsdyk scored 27 goals and 48 points with a minus-10 rating in 66 games during the 2018-19 season.

All things considered, it was a strong first season back in Philadelphia for van Riemsdyk. While he did post more goals and points during his final season with the Maple Leafs in 2017-18, van Riemsdyk also managed to stay healthy that season, posting 36 goals and 54 points in 81 games. Van Riemsdyk averaged more points per game and posted a higher shooting percentage this season.