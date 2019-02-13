Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Posts two man-advantage markers

Van Riemsdyk scored a pair of power-play goals, including the game-winner, in a 5-4 victory against the Wild on Tuesday.

The two markers snapped a seven-game goal-scoring drought, but because of a hot streak before the All-Star break, van Riemsdyk still has nine goals and 14 points in the last 14 games. Before Tuesday, though, only two points of this hot streak had come with the man advantage. In 41 games this season, van Riemsdyk has 15 goals and 28 points, including just eight power-play points.