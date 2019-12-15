Play

Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Provides lone goal in loss

Van Riemsdyk scored on his lone shot and had two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.

Van Riemsdyk opened the scoring 94 seconds into the game, but the Wild responded with four unanswered goals. The goal was the seventh of the year for van Riemsdyk, who has produced six points (three goals, three assists) in his last eight contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories