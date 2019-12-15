Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Provides lone goal in loss
Van Riemsdyk scored on his lone shot and had two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.
Van Riemsdyk opened the scoring 94 seconds into the game, but the Wild responded with four unanswered goals. The goal was the seventh of the year for van Riemsdyk, who has produced six points (three goals, three assists) in his last eight contests.
More News
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Two helpers in win•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Pointless streak hits five•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Three points in big win•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Collects first two points of year•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Searching for first point•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Posts 27 goals in 2018-19•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.