Van Riemsdyk scored a power-play goal and added two assists in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Bruins.

While van Riemsdyk was solid in the game, the Flyers as a team weren't able to keep up with the Bruins. In 15 games this year, van Riemsdyk has eight goals, 21 points, 33 shots on net and a plus-5 rating. He's already over halfway to his 40-point output from 66 appearances last season. Shooting 24.2 percent so far has helped the 31-year-old in a bounce-back campaign, but he shouldn't be expected to maintain this pace all season.