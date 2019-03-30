Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Rare game as facilitator
Van Riemsdyk notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.
It's the first time since Feb. 2 that the veteran sniper has picked up multiple helpers in a game. JVR has put together a strong month of March, scoring nine goals and 14 points in 14 games, and he's now reached 20 assists for only the fifth time in his 10-year career.
