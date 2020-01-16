Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Records power-play assist

Van Riemsdyk produced a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Van Riemsdyk deflected a Claude Giroux shot over to Travis Konecny, who stuffed in the Flyers' third goal. After an eight-game drought, van Riemsdyk has assists in his past two outings. He's at 25 points and 107 shots in 47 games. He's served in a third-line role lately, which could keep limiting the veteran winger's offense.