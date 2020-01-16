Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Records power-play assist
Van Riemsdyk produced a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.
Van Riemsdyk deflected a Claude Giroux shot over to Travis Konecny, who stuffed in the Flyers' third goal. After an eight-game drought, van Riemsdyk has assists in his past two outings. He's at 25 points and 107 shots in 47 games. He's served in a third-line role lately, which could keep limiting the veteran winger's offense.
More News
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Pointless in last five•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Points in bunches•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Another two-goal game•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Warm front has finally arrived•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Finishes loss with two points•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Provides lone goal in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.