Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Remains day-to-day

van Riemsdyk's status is still unclear after he left Saturday's game and didn't return because of a lower-body injury. Coach Dave Hakstol says he hopes it's just a bad bruise according to Sam Carchidi of Philly.com.

The Flyers say they will have a medical update Monday, but as owners know, there still might not be a clear answer about van Riemsdyk's health until they prepare for their season opener Tuesday night. Until then, owners will have to hope it isn't a serious knee injury. If van Riemsdyk can't go Tuesday, Jordan Weal or Dale Weise could see their first action of the season in his place.