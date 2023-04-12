Van Riemsdyk scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Columbus.

Van Riemsdyk tied the game 2-2 late in the first period, beating Michael Hutchinson with a shot from the circle. It's van Riemsdyk's 12th goal of the season and the 300th of his 14-year NHL career. The 33-year-old winger is up to 29 points through 60 games this season, his lowest total since 2015-16.