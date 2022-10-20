Van Riemsdyk scored Wednesday, but the Flyers suffered their first loss of the season Wednesday, a 4-3 decision to the host Panthers.

Van Riemsdyk, the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2007, has made his career from scrapping for loose pucks in front of opposing goalies. Van Riemsdyk's goal Wednesday reflected the 33-year-old left winger's style of play. He collected a loose puck in the slot and beat goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, tying the score at 2-all in the second period. Van Riemsdyk has registered at least one point in all four of the Flyers' matches this season.