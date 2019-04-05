Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Scores in blowout loss
Van Riemsdyk scored his 27th goal of the season and tallied an assist as well, in a 7-3 loss to St. Louis on Thursday.
The 29-year-old stands to finish 2018-19 with the highest shooting percentage of his career, with his latest goal putting a stop to a six-game goalless skid. With two more points, the big-bodied van Riemsdyk has now recorded 48 points in 65 games this season.
