Van Riemsdyk scored two power-play goals on five shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Van Riemsdyk knotted the score at a goal apiece in the second period with an unconventional tally, as a point shot was deflected on the way in and hit him square in the face before bouncing over the goal line. He went to the locker room for some repairs after that but emerged with a face shield in the third and proved he was fine by scoring on a more traditional deflection in front. JVR's up to 16 goals in 46 games this season, with nine coming on the power play. The puck to the face is unlikely to lead to any missed game action, though it could be wise to keep an eye out for any updates before Friday's rematch at Madison Square Garden.