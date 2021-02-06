Van Riemsdyk scored a power-play goal in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Bruins.

The veteran winger extended his point streak to six games with his third-period tally. JVR has been a fantasy force to begin the season, racking up six goals and 16 points in 12 games with five of his goals, plus one of the helpers, coming on the power play. He's never come close to being a point-a-game player in his career, however, so the 31-year-old could come crashing back down to earth at any moment.