Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Scoring comes in bunches
Van Riemsdyk scored a goal and added two assists in a 4-1 victory over the Kings on Saturday.
The goal and one assist came on the power play. The goal snapped a 12-game snipe drought for the winger with the soft paws. JVR has 28 points in 49 games this season, but they've come in bunches -- 18 of those points have come in just eight games, with the remaining 10 spread across 41 contests. Unfortunately, that makes Van Riemsdyk a difficult play in most fantasy formats -- you're more likely to have him sitting on your bench out of frustration.
More News
