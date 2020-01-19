Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Scoring comes in bunches

Van Riemsdyk scored a goal and added two assists in a 4-1 victory over the Kings on Saturday.

The goal and one assist came on the power play. The goal snapped a 12-game snipe drought for the winger with the soft paws. JVR has 28 points in 49 games this season, but they've come in bunches -- 18 of those points have come in just eight games, with the remaining 10 spread across 41 contests. Unfortunately, that makes Van Riemsdyk a difficult play in most fantasy formats -- you're more likely to have him sitting on your bench out of frustration.