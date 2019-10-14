Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Searching for first point
Van Riemsdyk has zero points and eight shots on net in three games this season.
The 30-year-old started slowly last season too with only four points in the first 10 games of 2018-19, so there's really not much to be alarmed about with van Riemsdyk. His 2.67 shots on net average per contest is actually an encouraging sign, as it's higher than his average from last season. If healthy, van Riemsdyk is a candidate to score 30 goals this season.
More News
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Posts 27 goals in 2018-19•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Scores in blowout loss•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Rare game as facilitator•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Pots another clutch one•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Forces overtime with late goal•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Hat trick against old squad•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.