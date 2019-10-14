Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Searching for first point

Van Riemsdyk has zero points and eight shots on net in three games this season.

The 30-year-old started slowly last season too with only four points in the first 10 games of 2018-19, so there's really not much to be alarmed about with van Riemsdyk. His 2.67 shots on net average per contest is actually an encouraging sign, as it's higher than his average from last season. If healthy, van Riemsdyk is a candidate to score 30 goals this season.