Van Riemsdyk produced an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

Van Riemsdyk set up Owen Tippett's third-period goal. In 10 games since returning from a broken finger, van Riemsdyk has racked up three goals and six helpers while logging top-six minutes. The 33-year-old winger is quietly at 14 points through 16 contests overall, and he's added 35 shots on net and a plus-1 rating on a struggling team. His productivity and role on the power play should be enough to maintain his place in the conversation as a depth option in fantasy.