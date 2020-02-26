Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Sets up score Tuesday
Van Riemsdyk posted a power-play assist and a shot on net across 12:21 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.
Van Riemsdyk is playing in the bottom six and logged less than 11 minutes at even strength in this contest, but he managed to produce his first point in four games. The 30-year-old winger has been a bit streaky this year -- he has endured three separate seven-game point droughts -- but he's still generated 39 points (18 goals, 21 assists) over 63 games.
