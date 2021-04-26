Van Riemsdyk tallied a pair of assists and one shot on goal in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.

Van Riemsdyk fed Claude Giroux for a redirection at the side of the net to tie the game at 3-3 with 1:04 left in regulation. Just 22 seconds earlier, van Riemsdyk had assisted on Giroux's goal that brought the Flyers to within 3-2. It was the second two-point effort in the last three games for van Riemsdyk, who upped his team-leading point total to 39.