Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Shows up on IR

Van Riemsdyk (lower body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Considering JVR will be out for 5-to-6 weeks after sustaining his lower-body injury in Saturday's game against the Avalanche, his placement on IR is a no-brainer. Fantasy owners in search of value plays at the forward position should consider reinforcement options for van Riemsdyk, Nolan Patrick (upper body) and Travis Konecny (foot). Hint: start out by scouting two-way talent Oskar Lindblom and/or promising rookie Mikhail Vorobyov from this same Flyers team.