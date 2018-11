Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Skating at practice

Van Riemsdyk (lower body) skated at practice on Wednesday morning, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It's possible van Riemsdyk returns next week. That means he's right on pace to return from his lower-body injury in the 5-to-6 week timetable, which was his original prognosis in early October. Van Riemsdyk played two games before getting hurt and posted one assist and one shot.