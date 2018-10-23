Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Skating on tap

Van Riemsdyk (lower body) is expected to begin skating within the next few days, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Van Riemsdyk was handed a 5-to-6 week timetable on Oct. 8, so his expected skating this early should be a welcome sight. It's just the first step on his road to recovery, with a return to practice in a full capacity serving as the final indicator that he's ready to rejoin the lineup. Until that happens, it's safe to assume van Riemsdyk will remain out of commission.