Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Slapped with max fine

Van Riemsdyk was given a $5,000 max fine for his high-sticking on Kings' Alec Martinez, per the Department of Player Safety.

Van Riemsdyk avoided a suspension and will be available against the Ducks on Saturday. The winger is stuck in a five-game goal drought, despite having averaged 17 minutes of ice time in those contests, including 3:07 with the man advantage.

