Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Slapped with max fine
Van Riemsdyk was given a $5,000 max fine for his high-sticking on Kings' Alec Martinez, per the Department of Player Safety.
Van Riemsdyk avoided a suspension and will be available against the Ducks on Saturday. The winger is stuck in a five-game goal drought, despite having averaged 17 minutes of ice time in those contests, including 3:07 with the man advantage.
More News
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Playing well as of late•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Notches fourth career hat trick•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Participates in morning skate•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: May watch from press box Monday•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Multi-point effort in loss•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Tallies game-winner•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...