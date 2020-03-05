Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Slated for 4-6 week absence

Updating a previous item, the official timeline for van Riemsdyk's (finger) timetable to return is 4-to-6 weeks, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Carchidi initially indicated that van Riemsdyk was expected to sit around six weeks, so the updated timetable leaves open the possibility that van Riemsdyk could make a return near the end of the regular season or for the start of the postseason. In any event, it's fairly safe to cut him loose in most redraft leagues at this point, though it will be worth monitoring his status toward the end of the season if he winds up at the early end of that timetable.