Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Snaps scoring drought

Van Riemsdyk scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.

He'd gone six games without finding his way onto the scoresheet, but JVR was able to ride shotgun on a four-point afternoon from Claude Giroux to end his drought. The veteran winger missed most of October and the first half of November with a lower-body injury, and it's taken him some time to completely shake off the rust, but van Reimsdyk looks like he might be ready to start contributing.

More News
Our Latest Stories