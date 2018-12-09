Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Snaps scoring drought
Van Riemsdyk scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.
He'd gone six games without finding his way onto the scoresheet, but JVR was able to ride shotgun on a four-point afternoon from Claude Giroux to end his drought. The veteran winger missed most of October and the first half of November with a lower-body injury, and it's taken him some time to completely shake off the rust, but van Reimsdyk looks like he might be ready to start contributing.
