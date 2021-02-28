Van Riemsdyk picked up a goal and an assist with four shots in a 3-0 win over Buffalo.

Van Riemsdyk set up Sean Couturier's goal that opened the scoring 22 seconds into the middle frame, then he sealed the victory with a tally of his own almost exactly 15 minutes later. van Riemsdyk has been a force all season long, topping the Flyers in points (25), goals (10), assists (15), plus/minus (plus-8), power-play goals (seven) and power-play points (eight). The 31-year-old is tied for seventh in the NHL scoring race heading into Tuesday's clash with the Penguins.