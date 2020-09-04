Van Riemsdyk scored a goal on three shots Thursday in a 5-4 double-overtime win over the Islanders in Game 6.

Van Riemsdyk has goals in back-to-back games after being held without a point through his first nine contests. His blast from the top of the left faceoff circle on a partial break Thursday gave the Flyers a 2-0 lead with just over eight minutes left in the first period. The 31-year-old receives ample power-play time and is still capable of collecting goals in bunches; he scored in back-to-back games on six occasions during the regular season.