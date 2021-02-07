Van Riemsdyk scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Capitals.

The veteran winger is having arguably the best run of his career as the greybeard on a line with Scott Laughton and Joel Farabee. JVR has found the scoresheet in seven straight games, piling up four goals and 13 points over that stretch, and on the season he already has seven goals and 18 points through 13 games. He's never scored more than 62 points in a full season, so there's no telling how long van Riemsdyk can keep up this frantic pace, but Philly coach Alain Vigneault isn't likely to break up that red-hot trio any time soon.