Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Suffers broken hand
Van Riemsdyk suffered a broken hand in Wednesday's game against the Capitals, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
With the diagnosis official, it can be expected that van Riemsdyk is facing an absence of multiple weeks. It's possible the winger could be on the shelf for the remainder of the season, but no timeline has been provided by the team yet. Joel Farabee will take van Riemsdyk's place in the lineup going forward.
