Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Sustains potentially serious injury

Van Riemsdyk left Wednesday's game against the Capitals after blocking a shot with his hand, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Van Riemsdyk played just 2:04 before blocking a Jonas Siegenthaler shot in the first period, and he immediately went to the locker room. Head coach Alain Vigneault said van Riemsdyk had an X-ray and the results "don't look good." It sounds like he'll be out a while, so expect the Flyers to recall Joel Farabee from AHL Lehigh Valley ahead of Thursday's clash against Carolina.