Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Sustains potentially serious injury
Van Riemsdyk left Wednesday's game against the Capitals after blocking a shot with his hand, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Van Riemsdyk played just 2:04 before blocking a Jonas Siegenthaler shot in the first period, and he immediately went to the locker room. Head coach Alain Vigneault said van Riemsdyk had an X-ray and the results "don't look good." It sounds like he'll be out a while, so expect the Flyers to recall Joel Farabee from AHL Lehigh Valley ahead of Thursday's clash against Carolina.
More News
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Sets up score Tuesday•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Four-game, seven-point streak•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Two points in Monday's win•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Scoring comes in bunches•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Records power-play assist•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Pointless in last five•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.