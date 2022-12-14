Van Riemsdyk scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

After a quiet return from a broken finger, van Riemsdyk has exploded for two goals and three assists over his last two games. The 33-year-old got the Flyers within one Tuesday, but they failed to score an equalizer. The winger is up to four goals, six assists, 17 shots on net, eight PIM and a plus-6 rating in 10 contests. He should continue to see top-six minutes with power-play time. While the Flyers have struggled this year, van Riemsdyk may still have enough offense to be worth a look in standard fantasy formats.