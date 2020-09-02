Van Riemsdyk scored a goal on his lone shot and had two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders in Game 5.

After failing to produce a single point in his first nine playoff games, van Riemsdyk got untracked Tuesday with a one-timer on an odd-man rush that gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead late in the second period. The 31-year-old scored 19 times in 66 games during the regular season, so he's still plenty capable of providing offense despite his playoffs-long dry spell prior to Game 5.