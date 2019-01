Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Tallies game-winner

Van Riemsdyk scored the game-winning goal and posted an assist in a 2-1 victory over the Stars on Thursday.

This was van Riemsdyk's first multiple-point game since Dec. 27. He had a bunch of multi-point outings late in December, but van Riemsdyk came into the night with just a goal in his last seven games. In 28 contests this season, he has seven goals and 16 points.