Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Tentatively looking at third-line assignment
Van Riemsdyk officially re-joined the Flyers upon receiving a five-year, $35 million contract Sunday, NBC Sports Philadelphia reports, adding that JVR could end up on the third line this coming season.
Philadelphia's depth chart could easily be reconfigured by the time the 2018-19 season commences, but as it stands now, a conceivable arrangement is for JVR to be a third-line flanker with Oskar Lindblom at center and Wayne Simmonds on the opposite side. Promoting a prospect from AHL Lehigh Valley to start the new season is also said to be under consideration. Van Riemsdyk's career started in Philly, and he produced 47 goals and 52 assists for the club between 2009-12. While the third line is typically reserved for checking specialists and energetic role players, it appears that the Flyers will have the luxury of padding each of the four lines with at least one experienced forward.
More News
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Will sign with Flyers•
-
James van Riemsdyk: Seems destined to Philly•
-
James van Riemsdyk: Second-best free agent on market•
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Lights lamp on power play•
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Scores another power-play goal•
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Seven goals in last four games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...