Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Tentatively looking at third-line assignment

Van Riemsdyk officially re-joined the Flyers upon receiving a five-year, $35 million contract Sunday, NBC Sports Philadelphia reports, adding that JVR could end up on the third line this coming season.

Philadelphia's depth chart could easily be reconfigured by the time the 2018-19 season commences, but as it stands now, a conceivable arrangement is for JVR to be a third-line flanker with Oskar Lindblom at center and Wayne Simmonds on the opposite side. Promoting a prospect from AHL Lehigh Valley to start the new season is also said to be under consideration. Van Riemsdyk's career started in Philly, and he produced 47 goals and 52 assists for the club between 2009-12. While the third line is typically reserved for checking specialists and energetic role players, it appears that the Flyers will have the luxury of padding each of the four lines with at least one experienced forward.