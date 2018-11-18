Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Three-point effort in loss to Tampa
Van Riemsdyk scored a goal and two assists in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Lightning.
He got the Flyers on the board in the first period with a power-play tally, then helped set up two of their four third-period goals (including Travis Konecky's own power-play marker) as the team rallied from a 5-1 deficit in the final 10 minutes, only for the comeback to falter in OT. A lower-body injury has limited van Riemsdyk to only four games so far this season, but this performance suggests he's completely healthy now and ready to be a force for Philly with the man advantage.
