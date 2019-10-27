Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Three points in big win

Van Riemsdyk scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

After setting up Jakub Voracek for the game's opening score, JVR lit the lamp himself in the second and third periods, each time tying things up (at 2-2 and 4-4) before the Flyers broke things open. The veteran winger, like many of his teammates, has a slow start to the season, but van Riemsdyk now has three goals and five points in the last two games.