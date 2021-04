Van Riemsdyk picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

The veteran winger has been mired in a slump for nearly a month, finding the scoresheet only once in the last 13 games, but van Riemsdyk was able to make an impact in this one. Despite his recent struggles, on the season JVR has a strong 13 goals and 33 points through 40 contests.